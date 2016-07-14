BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Glaukos Corp :
* Glaukos announces planned retirement of chief financial officer Richard L. Harrison
* Company has initiated a search to identify a replacement for Mr. Harrison
* Harrison will remain in his current role until a successor is named and he has agreed to assist with an orderly transition
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing