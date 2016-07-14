July 14 Universal Security Instruments Inc :

* Updates Status On Delayed Filing Of Form 10-K and announces notice of noncompliance with nyse market continued listing standards

* Sees Fy 2016 loss per share $0.96

* Q4 loss per share $0.36

* Q4 sales $3.413 million