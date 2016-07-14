BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Universal Security Instruments Inc :
* Updates Status On Delayed Filing Of Form 10-K and announces notice of noncompliance with nyse market continued listing standards
* Sees Fy 2016 loss per share $0.96
* Q4 loss per share $0.36
* Q4 sales $3.413 million
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing