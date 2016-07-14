BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 (Reuters) -
* Northern power systems provides update regarding filing of disclosure documents
* Northern power systems corp says believes it will be able to submit its annual filings by july 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: