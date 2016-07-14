BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Bassett Furniture Industries Inc
* Bassett announces board appointment & increases quarterly dividend
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.10per share
* Qtrly dividend represents 11% increase over previous quarterly dividend
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing