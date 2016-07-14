BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
July 14 United Security Bancshares
* United Security Bancshares earns 2nd quarter 2016 profits of $2.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* Says net interest income increased to $6.7 million compared to $6.5 million for quarter ended June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
