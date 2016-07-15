July 15 PNC Financial Services Group Inc -

* PNC reports second quarter 2016 net income of $989 million, $1.82 diluted EPS

* Net interest income of $2.1 billion for Q2 decreased $30 million, or 1 percent, compared with Q1

* Says net charge-offs were $134 million for Q2 and $149 million for Q1

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc says board of directors raised quarterly dividend on common stock to 55 cents per share, an increase of 4 cents per share

* Provision for credit losses declined to $127 million for Q2 from $152 million in Q1

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc says pro forma fully-phased in Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.2 percent at June 30, 2016

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc says transitional Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.6 percent at both June 30, 2016

* Says net interest margin was 2.70 percent for Q2 of 2016 compared with 2.75 percent for Q1