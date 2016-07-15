July 15 Pacwest Bancorp :

* Pacwest Bancorp announces results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income decreased by $10.8 million to $233.8 million in Q2 of 2016 compared to $244.6 million for Q1 of 2016

* Tax equivalent NIM for Q2 of 2016 was 5.33% compared to 5.53% for Q1 of 2016