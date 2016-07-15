BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16
July 15 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance Data provides card services performance update for June 2016
* Says June net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables 5.0 percent
* Says delinquency rate 4.6 percent as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc allayed concerns about a slowing pace of growth after it reported quarterly deferred revenue that came above its estimate on Thursday.