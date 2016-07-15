July 15 Cytrx Corp

* Cytrx Corp announces pricing of $20 million public offering of common stock and warrants

* Priced offering of an aggregate of approximately 28.6 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $0.70 per share

* Investors will also receive warrants to purchase up to approximately 28.6 million shares with an exercise price of $0.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: