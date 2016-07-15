July 15 Shaw Communications :
* Announces third quarter and year-to-date results
* Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to C$1.28 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $1.44
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35, revenue view C$1.29
billion
* Expecting fiscal 2016 operating income before
restructuring and amortization to range between flat to low
single digit growth
* Says consolidated capital, investment in fiscal 2016 is
expected to be $1.2 billion, including Wind
* Says in addition, Shaw is introducing preliminary fiscal
2017 consolidated capital to be approximately $1.3 billion
* During quarter initiated efficiency program to deliver
fiscal 2017 operating cost, capital efficiencies, in aggregate,
of about $75 million
* Cost savings program actions that took place in Q3
resulted in a non-recurring restructuring charge of $24 million
