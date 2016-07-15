BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $146 million as of May 17 versus $153 million as of May 16
July 15 Ardelyx Inc :
* Ardelyx to raise $110 million in a private placement
* Says has agreed to sell about 12.6 million shares of common stock for about $110 million in private placement
* Says price to be paid for common stock, $8.73 per share
* Proceeds from placement to be used for phase 3 development of Tenapanor for two indications, development of RDX227675 for treatment of Hyperkalemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc allayed concerns about a slowing pace of growth after it reported quarterly deferred revenue that came above its estimate on Thursday.