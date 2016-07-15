July 15 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Wells Fargo reports $5.6 billion in quarterly net income
* Q2 earnings per share $1.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $22.2 billion
* Qtrly total average loans of $950.8 billion, up $80.3
billion, or 9 percent, from Q2 2015
* Says net interest income in Q2 2016 increased $66 million
from Q1 2016 to $11.7 billion
* Qtrly net charge-offs of $924 million, up $274 million
from Q2 2015 on higher losses in oil and gas portfolio
* Q2-end return on equity of 11.70 percent versus 11.75
percent at Q1-end
* Qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.4
billion, down $184 million from Q1 2016
* Qtrly net interest margin was 2.86 percent, down 4 basis
points from Q1 2016
* Qtrly net charge-offs were 0.39 percent of average loans
(annualized), up from 0.30 percent
* Q2-end common equity tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of
10.6 percent versus 10.6 percent at Q1-end
* Qtrly residential mortgage loan originations were $63
billion in Q2, up $19 billion linked quarter
* Q2 efficiency ratio of 58.1 percent, compared with 58.7
percent in Q1
* Total loans were $957.2 billion at June 30, 2016, up $9.9
billion, or 1 percent, from March 31, 2016
* Qtrly nonperforming assets decreased $433 million from Q1
2016 to $13.1 billion
* Increased quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per
share under company's 2015 comprehensive CCAR submission
* "Q2 purchases were made at interest rate levels above
those available late in quarter, after 'Brexit' vote"
* "Continue to have capacity for additional deployment of
liquidity, but will remain disciplined in our investment
approach"
