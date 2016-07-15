July 15 Dominion Diamond Corp Says Normal Course Issuer Bid Represents About 10% Of Public Float As Of July 6, 2016, Over A One

* Dominion diamond corporation confirms approval of share repurchase program

* Repurchases under program may commence on july 20, 2016 and will terminate not later than july 19, 2017

* Normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 6.1 million common shares

