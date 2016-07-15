BRIEF-Trimetals Mining announces C$3.5 mln marketed financing
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
July 15 Deploy Technologies Inc:
* Deploy announces board and officer appointments
* Deploy announces board and officer appointments
* Appointment of Murray Simser as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Naylen Sorrell as Chief Financial Officer
* Board of directors of Deploy has been reconstituted and now consists Of Murray Simser, Susan Naylen Sorrell and Chris Macleod Source text for Eikon:
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017