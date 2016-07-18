July 18 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Total commitments under company's credit facilities have
been set at $365 million
* Says credit facilities are comprised of a $210 mln
revolving facility and a $155 non-revolving facility
* Discussions with existing,new syndicate members for new
long-term credit facility prior to next semi-annual
redetermination
* Bellatrix announces credit facility renewal and extension
* Maturity date of revolving facility has been extended to
july 1, 2017,may be further extended for a period not to exceed
3 years
* Bellatrix exploration ltd says maturity date of term
facility has been set at november 11, 2016
