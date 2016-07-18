July 18 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Total commitments under company's credit facilities have been set at $365 million

* Says credit facilities are comprised of a $210 mln revolving facility and a $155 non-revolving facility

* Discussions with existing,new syndicate members for new long-term credit facility prior to next semi-annual redetermination

* Bellatrix announces credit facility renewal and extension

* Maturity date of revolving facility has been extended to july 1, 2017,may be further extended for a period not to exceed 3 years

