Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
July 18 Sovran Self Storage Inc :
* Sovran Self Storage Inc says deal valued at $1.3 billion.
* Wells Fargo Securities Llc acted as financial advisor and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey also acted as a financial advisor to Sovran
* Sovran Self Storage Inc acquires LifeStorage
* Deal was funded with proceeds of a 6.9 million share common stock offering in May and June 2016 sale of $600 million of 10 year notes
* Citigroup Global Markets Inc acted as exclusive financial advisor to LifeStorage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".