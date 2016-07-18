July 18 Burlington Stores Inc
* Sees Q2 comparable store sales to increase between 4.2%
and 4.5%
* Burlington stores Inc announces launch of debt repricing
transaction and increases operating results guidance for the
second quarter ending july 30, 2016
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 to $0.30
* Seeking commitments from lenders under a new senior
secured credit facility for an aggregate principal amount of
$1,117 million
* Burlington Stores Inc says expects new senior secured
credit facility to comprise a single tranche of term loans
maturing in 2021
* For 13 weeks ending july 30, expects adjusted EBITDA in
range of $88 to $90 million; adjusted net income per share of
$0.28 to $0.30
