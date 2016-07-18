July 18 Burlington Stores Inc

* Sees Q2 comparable store sales to increase between 4.2% and 4.5%

* Expect new senior secured credit facility to comprise a single tranche of term loans maturing in 2021

* Burlington stores Inc announces launch of debt repricing transaction and increases operating results guidance for the second quarter ending july 30, 2016

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 to $0.30

* Seeking commitments from lenders under a new senior secured credit facility for an aggregate principal amount of $1,117 million

* For 13 weeks ending july 30, expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $88 to $90 million; adjusted net income per share of $0.28 to $0.30