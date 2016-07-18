July 18 Netflix Inc :
* Netflix Releases Second Quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly international streaming net additions 1.52 million
versus co's forecast of 2 million
* Sees Q3 International Streaming net additions 2 million
* Qtrly U.S. Streaming net additions 0.16 million versus
co's forecast of 0.50 million
* "This year the regulatory climate in China for our service
has become more challenging."
* Sees Q3 Total Shr (Including DVD) $0.05
* Qtrly Total Streaming net additions 1.68 million versus
company's forecast of 2.50 million
* sees Q3 International Streaming revenue $846 million
* Sees Q3 U.S. Streaming net additions 0.30 million
* sees Q3 Total Streaming net additions 2.30 million
* Sees Q3 U.S. Streaming revenue $1.31 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $2.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Grew by 1.7m members in Q2 finishing with over 83 million
members
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* sees Q3 total streaming revenue $2.16 billion
* Netflix On China - "We continue to explore options"; says
in the meantime, have plenty of work to do in newly opened
markets
* "We are growing, but not as fast as we would like or have
been"
* "Over the second half of this year, we'll complete
ungrandfathering"
* Continue to expect to run around breakeven on a net
income basis in 2016 and to generate material profits in 2017
and beyond
* On China - "no change to our view that in the US netflix
can reach 60-90 million members"
* Global membership forecast for Q3 includes impact from
olympics, "on par with what we experienced four years ago"
* Expect US contribution margin to improve year over year in
both Q3 and Q4
* Qtrly total earnings per share (including DVD) $0.09
* Anticipate meeting 40% US contribution margin target by
2020, or even earlier
* Global membership forecast for Q3 does not include any
boost in the US from the Comcast X1 launch due to uncertainty on
timing
* " We will drive operating profit growth in 2017 by
reducing our international losses and continuing to grow U.S.
profit"
* Now that we are 6 months in, will localize Netflix in
Poland and Turkey with addition of local language in user
interface, subtitles, dubbing
* Qtrly "churn ticked up slightly and unexpectedly",
coincident with press coverage of plan to ungrandfather longer
tenured members
* In the US, netflix will be available on the Comcast X1
settop box later this year
