July 18 Quotient Technology Inc :

* Quotient Technology Inc says Mir Aamir, quotient's former CFO and its current chief operating officer and president, will serve as interim CFO

* Company has initiated a search for a new CFO

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $63.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quotient Technology announces departure of CFO; expects to meet or exceed Q2 and full year 2016 financial guidance

* Jennifer Ceran, has resigned from such position effective August 9

* Expects to meet or exceed its Q2 guidance, which it provided in its Q1 press release issued on May 3, 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $264.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S