* Quotient Technology Inc says Mir Aamir, quotient's former
CFO and its current chief operating officer and president, will
serve as interim CFO
* Company has initiated a search for a new CFO
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $63.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quotient Technology announces departure of CFO; expects to
meet or exceed Q2 and full year 2016 financial guidance
* Jennifer Ceran, has resigned from such position effective
August 9
* Expects to meet or exceed its Q2 guidance, which it
provided in its Q1 press release issued on May 3, 2016
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $264.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
