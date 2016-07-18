BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Bbcn Bancorp Inc
* Says net interest income before provision for loan losses for 2016 q2 totaled $71.1 million, down modestly
* Bbcn Bancorp inc says qtrly provision for loans losses $1.2 million versus $500,000 last quarter
* Bbcn Bancorp reports solid financial results for 2016 second quarter
* Q2 earnings per share $0.29
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied