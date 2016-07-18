July 18 Bbcn Bancorp Inc

* Says net interest income before provision for loan losses for 2016 q2 totaled $71.1 million, down modestly

* Bbcn Bancorp inc says qtrly provision for loans losses $1.2 million versus $500,000 last quarter

* Bbcn Bancorp reports solid financial results for 2016 second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S