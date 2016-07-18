July 18 International Business Machines Corp
:
* Says second-quarter revenues from company's strategic
imperatives increased 12 percent year to year
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share of $2.61; qtrly operating
(non-gaap) earnings per share of $2.95
* Fy gaap diluted earnings per share are now expected to be
at least $12.23
* There is no change to Ibm's previously provided free cash
flow guidance
* IBM reports 2016 second-quarter earnings
* Q2 revenue $20.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $20.02
billion
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share at
least $13.50
* IBM says q2 gaap gross profit margin from continuing
operations of 47.9 percent versus 46.5 percent in q1
* Gaap gross profit margin from continuing operations of
49.0 percent versus 47.5 percent in Q1
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
