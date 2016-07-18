July 18 Yahoo! Inc :
* Qtrly Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Qtrly price-per-click increased 8 percent compared to Q2
of 2015
* "our board has made great progress on strategic
alternatives"
* Yahoo! Inc qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.46
* Q2 cost of revenue (TAC) $466 million versus $200 million
* Yahoo! Inc qtrly MAVENS revenue $504 million versus $401
million
* Excluding impact of this change, Q2 GAAP revenue would
have been $1,055 million, a 15 percent decline from Q2 of 2015
* Excluding impact of change due to search agreement, Q2
cost of revenue - TAC would have been $214 million, a 7 percent
increase from q2 of 2015
* Through disciplined expense management and focused
execution, co delivered q2 results that met guidance across
board and in some areas exceeded it
* Yahoo reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly number of paid clicks decreased 24 percent compared
to q2 of 2015
* Q2 GAAP revenue $1,308 million versus $1,243 million
* Q2 GAAP revenue, cost of revenue - TAC impacted by
required change in revenue presentation related to eleventh
amendment to Microsoft search agreement
* Q2 number of ads sold increased 9 percent compared to q2
of 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $1.08
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 price-per-ad decreased 15 percent compared to Q2 of
2015
* Yahoo! Inc qtrly mobile revenue $378 million versus $252
million
* During Q2, determined that there were indicators
suggesting it is likely that fair value of Tumblr reporting unit
is less than carrying amount
* Recorded non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $395
million and non-cash intangibles impairment charge of $87
million related to Tumblr reporting unit
* Goodwill, intangibles impairment charges resulted from
factors, including fall in projected Tumblr operating results,
estimated future cash flows
