July 18 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp :

* Revolving credit facility and term loan a (TLA) matures on June 30, 2021 and term loan b (TLB) matures on June 30, 2023

* Credit agreement, as amended, consists of a $500 million revolving credit facility, $1,183 million TLA and $400 million TLB

* Amendment also increased co's ability to incur additional secured debt under incremental credit facilities by $300 million to $400 million

* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc closes third amendment to credit agreement

* Amendment extended maturity of all of outstanding $1,583 million of company's borrowings under credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)