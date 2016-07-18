July 18 Wilshire Bancorp Inc :

* Determined that no provision for losses on loans and loan commitments was required for Q2 of 2016.

* Wilshire Bancorp reports net income of $17.4 million or $0.22 per share for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income before provision for losses on loans and loan commitments totaled $39.2 million, an increase of 0.7 pct from q1