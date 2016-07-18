July 18 First Defiance Financial Corp :

* First Defiance Financial Corp announces 2016 second quarter earnings

* Net interest income of $19.4 million in q2 of 2016 was up from $18.4 million in Q2 of 2015

* Q2 earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 revenue $876,000 versus $852,000