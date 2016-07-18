BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 First Defiance Financial Corp :
* First Defiance Financial Corp announces 2016 second quarter earnings
* Net interest income of $19.4 million in q2 of 2016 was up from $18.4 million in Q2 of 2015
* First Defiance Financial Corp announces 2016 second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.80
* Q2 revenue $876,000 versus $852,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied