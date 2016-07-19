July 18 Xerium Technologies Inc

* Year-To-Date free cash flow is approximately $11 million and on track for full year guidance

* Adjusted EBITDA is on track for full year guidance

* Xerium announces preliminary second quarter 2016 results and confirms guidance for 2016

* Q2 sales $124 million

* Q2 2016 adjusted ebitda was $27.6 million, year-over-year decrease of $0.4 million