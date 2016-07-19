July 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc

* Unitedhealth Group reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.96

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $7.25 to $7.40

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.81

* Narrowed outlook for 2016 GAAP net earnings to a range of $7.25 to $7.40 per share

* Consolidated medical care ratio increased 30 basis points to 82.0 percent in q2

* Says company's debt to total capital ratio was 47.8 percent at June 30, 2016, down from 48.7 percent at year end 2015

* Q2 operating margin decreased 90 basis points, primarily due to $200 million in aca-compliant individual product losses beyond projections

* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 2016 revenues grew 28 percent or $10.2 billion year-over-year to $46.5 billion

* Narrowed outlook for 2016 adjusted net earnings to a range of $7.80 to $7.95 per share

* Unitedhealthcare's stand-alone medicare part d program served 4.9 million people at June 30, 2016, a decrease of 135,000 people year-over-year

* Q2 revenue view $45.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S