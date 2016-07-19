UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Regions Financial Corp :
* Q2 net interest income $848 million versus $820 million last year
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly net interest margin (FTE) 3.15 percent versus 3.16 percent
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly average loans and leases totaled $82 billion, an increase of 1 percent versus q1 of 2016
* Incurred $3 million of additional legal and regulatory charges related to pending settlement of previously disclosed matters
* Charges incurred in quarter related to ongoing efficiency efforts as company executes its plan to eliminate $300 million in expenses through 2018
* Qtrly net charge-offs totaled $72 million, a 5 percent increase from previous quarter
* Regions reports earnings of $259 million and earnings per share of $0.20 for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations
* In Q2, co incurred $22 million of property-related costs related to consolidation of 60 branches, occupancy optimization initiatives
* Branches are expected to close in q4 of 2016
* Including 60 branches, announced consolidation of 90 branches as part announcement to consolidate 100 to 150 branches through 2018
* Company benefited from a $6 million FDIC insurance refund related to overpayments in prior periods
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (Non-gaap) is 10.7% versus 11.1%
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly tier 1 capital ratio is 11.6% versus 12.1% last year
* Qtrly net charge-offs as a percent of average loans were 0.35 percent compared to 0.34 percent in q1
* Qtrly net charge-offs related to company's energy portfolio totaled $17 million in quarter
* Total loan loss allowance for direct energy loan portfolio increased to 9.4 percent in q2 compared to 8.0 percent in q1
* Increase in loan loss provisions for direct energy loan portfolio for Q2 is primarily due to "decline in direct energy loans" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)