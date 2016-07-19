UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Mercantile Bank Corp
* Savings from cost efficiency program should positively impact operating results during remainder of 2016
* Mercantile bank corporation reports strong second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income during q2 of 2016 was $27.1 million, up $2.1 million or 8.2 percent from q2 of 2015
* Now realizing full cost savings associated with cost efficiency program announced in latter part of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)