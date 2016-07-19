UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Synovus Financial Corp
* Synovus announces earnings for the second quarter 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue rose 2.9 percent to $289.3 million
* Says qtrly net interest margin was 3.27 percent, unchanged from previous quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income was $221.4 million for Q2 2016, up $3.3 million or 1.5% from previous quarter and up 8.7% as compared to Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)