July 19 Synovus Financial Corp

* Synovus announces earnings for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue rose 2.9 percent to $289.3 million

* Says qtrly net interest margin was 3.27 percent, unchanged from previous quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income was $221.4 million for Q2 2016, up $3.3 million or 1.5% from previous quarter and up 8.7% as compared to Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)