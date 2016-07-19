July 19 Johnson & Johnson Reports 2016 Second

* Johnson & Johnson reports 2016 second-quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.43

* Q2 sales $18.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $17.97 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.63 to $6.73

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.74 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 sales $71.5 billion to $72.2 billion

* Worldwide medical devices sales of $6.4 billion for Q2 2016 represented an increase of 0.8% versus prior year

* Ex-Items, on operational basis, Q2 worldwide sales increased 7.9%, domestic sales up 8.8 percent, intl sales up 6.9 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.61, revenue view $71.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 worldwide Velcade sales $342 million versus $304 million in Q1

* Q2 worldwide Zytiga sales $601 million versus $558 million in Q1

* Q2 worldwide Invokana/Invokamet sales $383 million versus. $325 million in Q1

* Worldwide pharmaceutical sales of $8.7 billion for q2 2016 represented an increase of 8.9% versus prior year

* Operations in Venezuela negatively impacted worldwide consumer operational sales growth by 120 basis points in quarter

* Qtrly operational sales results increased 5.3% and negative impact of currency was 1.4%.

* Q2 worldwide Remicade sales $1,780 million versus $1,779 million in q1

* Q2 worldwide Olysio/Sovriad sales $43 million versus $32 million in q1

* Qtrly international sales increased 0.4%, reflecting operational growth of 3.1% and a negative currency impact of 2.7%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)