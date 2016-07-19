July 19 Johnson & Johnson Reports 2016 Second
* Johnson & Johnson reports 2016 second-quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.43
* Q2 sales $18.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $17.97 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.63 to $6.73
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.74 excluding
items
* Sees FY 2016 sales $71.5 billion to $72.2 billion
* Worldwide medical devices sales of $6.4 billion for Q2
2016 represented an increase of 0.8% versus prior year
* Ex-Items, on operational basis, Q2 worldwide sales
increased 7.9%, domestic sales up 8.8 percent, intl sales up 6.9
percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.61, revenue view $71.73
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 worldwide Velcade sales $342 million versus $304
million in Q1
* Q2 worldwide Zytiga sales $601 million versus $558 million
in Q1
* Q2 worldwide Invokana/Invokamet sales $383 million versus.
$325 million in Q1
* Worldwide pharmaceutical sales of $8.7 billion for q2 2016
represented an increase of 8.9% versus prior year
* Operations in Venezuela negatively impacted worldwide
consumer operational sales growth by 120 basis points in quarter
* Qtrly operational sales results increased 5.3% and
negative impact of currency was 1.4%.
* Q2 worldwide Remicade sales $1,780 million versus $1,779
million in q1
* Q2 worldwide Olysio/Sovriad sales $43 million versus $32
million in q1
* Qtrly international sales increased 0.4%, reflecting
operational growth of 3.1% and a negative currency impact of
2.7%.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)