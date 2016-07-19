July 19 MGIC Investment Corp

* MGIC Investment Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 revenue $263.5 million versus $243.1 million

* Says new insurance written in Q2 was $12.6 billion, compared to $11.8 billion in Q2 of 2015

* Net premiums written for the quarter were $250.0 million, compared to $226.8 million for the same period last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $255.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At June 30, 2016, percentage of loans that were delinquent, excluding bulk loans, was 4.2 percent, compared to 5.1 percent at December 31, 2015

Qtrly net premiums earned $231.5 million versus $213.5 million