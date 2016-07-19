UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
July 19 MGIC Investment Corp
* MGIC Investment Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.26
* Q2 revenue $263.5 million versus $243.1 million
* Says new insurance written in Q2 was $12.6 billion, compared to $11.8 billion in Q2 of 2015
* Net premiums written for the quarter were $250.0 million, compared to $226.8 million for the same period last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $255.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At June 30, 2016, percentage of loans that were delinquent, excluding bulk loans, was 4.2 percent, compared to 5.1 percent at December 31, 2015
* Qtrly net premiums earned $231.5 million versus $213.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)