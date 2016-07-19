July 19 Sierra Metals Inc
* Sierra Metals reports second quarter 2016 production
results
* Q2 silver equivalent production of 3.0 million ounces; a
9% decrease from Q2 2015 record production
* In Mexico, seeing strong prospects for increased
throughput and grade at Bolivar in second half of 2016
* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly copper equivalent production of
19.7 million pounds, a 9% decrease from Q2 2015 record
production
* Qtrly total tonnes processed of 503,988; a 4% increase
over Q2 2015's record production
* Sierra Metals Inc says qtrly silver equivalent production
of 3.0 million ounces; a 9% decrease from Q2 2015 record
production
* Saw positive improvements from restructuring at Yauricocha
in Q2 2016 with a 24% increase in silver equivalent production
over Q1 2016
* Co expects to see improved production as result of higher
throughput, better head grades, higher recoveries throughout
year in Bolivar mine
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)