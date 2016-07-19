July 19 W W Grainger Inc :
* Company also revised its 2016 sales and earnings per share
guidance
* Grainger reports results for the 2016 second quarter
* Q2 sales $2.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.58 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $2.79
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $11.20 to $12.20
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.89
* Expects 2016 sales growth of 1 to 4 percent
* "Canadian business continued to be affected by low oil
prices, fires in Fort McMurray and unfavorable foreign exchange"
* Quarter included $6 million of restructuring costs for
u.s. Segment
* FY2016 earnings per share view $11.94, revenue view $10.23
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
