UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 Hanmi's
* Hanmi Financial Corp says Q2 net interest income increased $1.4 million or 3.7 pct to $40.0 million
* Net interest margin (on a taxable equivalent basis) for Q2 of 2016 was 4.02 pct up from 3.98 pct for Q1
* Second quarter results driven by strong loan production and 20 pct year-over-year growth in loans
* Q2 earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: