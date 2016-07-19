July 19 Hanmi's

* Hanmi Financial Corp says Q2 net interest income increased $1.4 million or 3.7 pct to $40.0 million

* Net interest margin (on a taxable equivalent basis) for Q2 of 2016 was 4.02 pct up from 3.98 pct for Q1

* Second quarter results driven by strong loan production and 20 pct year-over-year growth in loans

* Q2 earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S