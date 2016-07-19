July 19 Ticc Capital Corp

* During quarter ended June 30, 2016 it exited $59.1 million of syndicated corporate loans

* During quarter, purchased $36.0 million of first and second lien corporate loans at average price of 92.6 percent of par value of such loans

* TICC provides update on loan rotation strategy during the second quarter of 2016