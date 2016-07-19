Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :
* Sinclair amends and extends bank credit agreement
* Obtained extension of maturity date of certain loans, commitments under its existing bank credit facility until July 31, 2021
* Amount is comprised of $485.2 million in revolving credit commitments and $139.5 million of term loan A loans
* Extended maturity date of 80.3 pct of pro rata commitments under revolving credit facility, term a loans from April 9, 2018 to July 31, 2021
* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc says remaining $153.5 million of outstanding term a loans will mature April 9, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.