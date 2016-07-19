Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Southern Co:
* Southern Company subsidiaries announce leadership changes
* Southern Co says John G. Trawick has been named senior vice president and chief operating officer for subsidiary Southern Power
* John L. Pemberton has been named senior vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel for Southern Power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.