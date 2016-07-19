July 19 Revlon Inc

* Revlon inc says its unit is proposing to issue $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024

* Net proceeds of notes will be held in escrow until satisfaction of various customary conditions

* Revlon announces proposed notes offering

* Says notes are being issued to finance, in part, company's pending acquisition of Elizabeth Arden, Inc

