Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 (Reuters) -
* Dollarama inc says notes will be issued at par for aggregate gross proceeds of $525 million
* Dollarama announces private offering of $525 million senior unsecured notes
* Dollarama inc says has priced an offering of $525 million aggregate principal amount of 2.337% senior unsecured notes due july 22, 2021 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.