Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
AT&T Inc
* AT&T, IBEW reach two tentative agreements covering former DirecTV employees
* Says reached two tentative agreements with international brotherhood of electrical workers
* One agreement covers more than 1,600 employees in company's Field Services Group, located in 14 states
* The other agreement covers about 1,300 employees working in call centers in Boise, Idaho and Missoula, Mont
* Agreements focus on wages, health care, pension, and work rules, and will be submitted to union's membership in coming days
Says negotiations covering ibew-represented former DirecTV employees in 14 states
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.