July 19 AT&T Inc :

* AT&T, IBEW reach two tentative agreements covering former DirecTV employees

* Says reached two tentative agreements with international brotherhood of electrical workers

* One agreement covers more than 1,600 employees in company's Field Services Group, located in 14 states

* The other agreement covers about 1,300 employees working in call centers in Boise, Idaho and Missoula, Mont

* Agreements focus on wages, health care, pension, and work rules, and will be submitted to union's membership in coming days

* Says negotiations covering ibew-represented former DirecTV employees in 14 states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: