July 19 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc :

* No revenue was recognized for three months ended June 30, 2016 and 2015

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces second quarter 2016 financial results and recent corporate developments

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $1.19 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $1.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Had $134.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash as of June 30, 2016