Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc :
* No revenue was recognized for three months ended June 30, 2016 and 2015
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces second quarter 2016 financial results and recent corporate developments
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $1.19 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $1.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Had $134.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.