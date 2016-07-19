July 19 Lake Sunapee Bank Group :

* Lake Sunapee Bank Group reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Qtrly net interest and dividend income increased $367 thousand, or 3.47%, compared to Q1 of 2016