July 19 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd

* Net catastrophe losses of $20.9 million during quarter due to April hailstorm in Texas and Fort McMurray wildfires during May

* Reports a 92.5 pct combined ratio for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: