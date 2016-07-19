UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 Katahdin Bankshares Corp :
* Katahdin Bankshares Corp releases 2nd quarter unaudited financial report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: