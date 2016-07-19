Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Intuitive Surgical Inc
* Intuitive Surgical announces second quarter earnings
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $5.62
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $4.71
* Q2 revenue $670 million versus i/b/e/s view $640.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $4.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company shipped 130 Da Vinci Surgical Systems in Q2 compared with 118 in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.