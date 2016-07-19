Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
July 19 Exponent Inc :
* Sees 2016 revenues before reimbursements are expected to be down 1% to 2% for year as compared to 2015.
* Sees 2016 underlying growth is expected to be in low single digits, excluding impact of major project completion in q3 of 2015
* Exponent reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 revenue $77.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenues before reimbursements are expected to be down 1% to 2% for year as compared to 2015.
* 2016 EBITDA margin is expected to decline approximately 200 to 250 basis points as compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.