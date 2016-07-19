July 19 Niko Resources Ltd :

* Appointment of Christopher H. Rudge as new chairman of board, effective immediately

* Niko Resources Ltd. Announces board and management changes

* Kevin J. Clarke resigned as chairman of board, director, and interim chief executive officer, effective immediately

* Appointment of Robert S. Ellsworth Jr as interim chief executive officer of company, effective immediately. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)