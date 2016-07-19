UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 United Community Financial Corp :
* UCFC announces record earnings and a dividend increase
* Dividend of $0.03 per common share declared, a 20% increase from prior quarter
* United Community Financial Corp says net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $15.5 million in q2 of 2016, up 12.0%
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.11
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03per share
* United Community Financial Corp qtrly net interest margin increased to 3.25% compared to 3.21% in q1 of 2016
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht