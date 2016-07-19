July 19 WesBanco Inc

* Says net interest income decreased $1.0 million or 1.7 pct in Q2 of 2016 compared to same quarter of 2015

* Announces second quarter 2016 net income

* Q2 earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Remain on track to close on recently announced merger with Your Community Bankshares